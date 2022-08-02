Menu

Canada

31-year-old Brampton man drowns in Bracebridge: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:51 am
OPP marine unit. View image in full screen
OPP marine unit. Central Region OPP/Twitter

A 31-year-old man from Brampton is dead after drowning in Bracebridge, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday at around 6:10 p.m., officers received a report of a swimmer in distress in Georgian Bay, near Moose Deer Point First Nation.

Police said 31-year-old Lakshyavir Sanghera from Brampton was “initially rescued by nearby civilians” and was taken to West Parry Sound Health Centre where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers said his death is not considered to be suspicious.

Police urged the public to “know your limits and take precautions whenever you plan to be on the water,” adding that waterways “can present a serious risk.”

