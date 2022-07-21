Menu

Crime

Markham woman drowns in Lake Simcoe after falling off a floating tube: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 12:09 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The body of a 35-year-old Markham woman was recovered from the water after she fell off of a tube on Lake Simcoe in Georgina, Ont. police say.

York Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 2:50 p.m., officers received a report of a possible drowning in the Holmes Point Park area near Holmes Point Road and Donna Drive.

Officers said a woman had fallen off of a floating tube and became submerged in the lake.

Trending Stories

Police said she was not wearing a life jacket.

Read more: Heat warning issued again for the Toronto area with ‘hot and humid conditions’ expected

According to police, the woman’s body was recovered shortly before 4 p.m.

“The Coroner attended the scene to confirm the identity of the deceased,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

