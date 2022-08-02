Kingston police release video related to October 2021 double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a double homicide that occurred in October 2021.

Police say they have recently obtained video footage of the man being named as a suspect in the murders of Nico Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin.

Read more: Kingston police looking for specific witnesses in double homicide investigation

“The male can be seen attempting to conceal his identity by overdressing and is believed to go by the street name ‘Sophia,’” Kingston police say in a press release.

“It is believed that the parties were familiar with each other prior to that day and that the parking lot on Sydenham Road, where the murders occurred, was intended to be the site of a drug transaction.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a man aged 25 to 40, at least six feet two inches tall and weighing about 275 pounds.

Read more: Kingston police investigate double homicide in Sydenham Road shooting

Police say he is not a resident of Kingston.

The video footage can be viewed on Kingston police’s YouTube channel.