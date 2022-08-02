Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

July 2022 Coach of the Month: Cory Henkewich

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'July 2022 Coach of the Month: Cory Henkewich' July 2022 Coach of the Month: Cory Henkewich
Lacrosse coach Cory Henkewich has been selected as Sport Manitoba's coach of the month for July 2022. Global's Marek Tkach reports.

Cory Henkewich started playing lacrosse 15 years ago. It took him only five seasons of playing to realize coaching was in his future.

“I started locally here and did a couple of provincial teams and it’s been a lot of fun,” Henkewich said.

“It’s been challenging at times, but rewarding is probably the best way I can put it.”

Henkewich is about to begin his second season behind the bench for Manitoba’s U17 lacrosse squad.

Cory Henkewich coaching his U17 Team Manitoba lacrosse squad at Maple Multiplex. View image in full screen
Cory Henkewich coaching his U17 Team Manitoba lacrosse squad at Maple Multiplex. Arsalan Saaed / Global News

“My main focus point is just to be patient with them. Lacrosse is a complex game. It has a lot of nuances to it. We just try to make sure we put our players in a position to succeed.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

His deep roster of players includes assistant captain and defender Zach Tinley.

Read more: June 2022 Coach of the Month — Gary Sova

Tinley said he appreciates the way Henkewich interacts with the players and understands their game styles.

Team Manitoba defender Zach Tinley chats with Global News before a practice at Maples Multiplex. View image in full screen
Team Manitoba defender Zach Tinley chats with Global News before a practice at Maples Multiplex. Marek Tkach / Global News

“He really just knows everything about us and knows how to make us a contending team from when we started,” Tinley said.

Henkewich said part of his job includes spreading the word so more local kids get involved with the sport.

“Lacrosse is the fastest game on two feet for a reason. It’s physical, it’s fun. And anybody who picks up a stick for the first time truly enjoys it,” Henkewich said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Charity lacrosse game for Special Olympics Peterborough raises nearly $5,000 for new sports equipment' Charity lacrosse game for Special Olympics Peterborough raises nearly $5,000 for new sports equipment
Charity lacrosse game for Special Olympics Peterborough raises nearly $5,000 for new sports equipment – Jun 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagLacrosse tagCoach Of The Month tagSport Manitoba tagCOTM tagTeam Manitoba tagCory Henkewich tagMaples Multiplex tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers