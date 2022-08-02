July 2022 Coach of the Month: Cory Henkewich

Send this page to someone via email

Cory Henkewich started playing lacrosse 15 years ago. It took him only five seasons of playing to realize coaching was in his future.

“I started locally here and did a couple of provincial teams and it’s been a lot of fun,” Henkewich said.

“It’s been challenging at times, but rewarding is probably the best way I can put it.”

Henkewich is about to begin his second season behind the bench for Manitoba’s U17 lacrosse squad.

Cory Henkewich coaching his U17 Team Manitoba lacrosse squad at Maple Multiplex.

“My main focus point is just to be patient with them. Lacrosse is a complex game. It has a lot of nuances to it. We just try to make sure we put our players in a position to succeed.”

His deep roster of players includes assistant captain and defender Zach Tinley.

Tinley said he appreciates the way Henkewich interacts with the players and understands their game styles.

Team Manitoba defender Zach Tinley chats with Global News before a practice at Maples Multiplex.

“He really just knows everything about us and knows how to make us a contending team from when we started,” Tinley said.

Henkewich said part of his job includes spreading the word so more local kids get involved with the sport.

“Lacrosse is the fastest game on two feet for a reason. It’s physical, it’s fun. And anybody who picks up a stick for the first time truly enjoys it,” Henkewich said.

