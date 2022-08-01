Menu

Canada

RCMP say 4 dead, 1 person with serious injuries after Nova Scotia car crash

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: July 29' Global News at 6 Halifax: July 29
Global News at 6 Halifax from July 29, 2022.

Nova Scotia RCMP say four people are dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Pictou County.

Police say the incident occurred just before midnight on Sunday, on Hwy. 104 near Priestville, N.S.

“A preliminary investigation indicates it was a head-on collision between an SUV and a car,” read the RCMP release.

Read more: RCMP investigate after N.S. dump truck driver dies in crash

The driver of the car, and its only occupant, was a 51-year-old man from Halifax who died at the scene.

Three of the four men travelling in the SUV, aged 61, 55 and 51, were also pronounced dead at the scene. Another 51-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Police say the highway was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist investigated. The highway has since reopened.

