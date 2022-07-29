Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate after N.S. dump truck driver dies in crash

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 5:22 pm
The Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after the driver of a dump truck died in a crash Friday morning. View image in full screen
The Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after the driver of a dump truck died in a crash Friday morning. Global News / File

The Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating after the driver of a dump truck died in a crash Friday morning.

In a release, police say officers, along with fire services and EHS, responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Lower Branch Road in Lower Branch, N.S., near Bridgewater.

“RCMP officers learned that a dump truck had been travelling on Lower Branch Rd. when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” the release said.

“The driver, and sole occupant, of the dump truck, a 55-year-old Hebbville man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

It said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Lower Branch Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” the release said.

