Swimmer dies following Guelph Lake search-and-rescue operation: police

One person has died after a call for a swimmer in distress in Guelph Lake, according to police.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Wellington County detachment said officers received reports of a swimmer in trouble around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Police, paramedics and local fire were dispatched to the Guelph Lake Conservation Area and a search began for the swimmer, police said.

The initial report to police suggested a swimmer was “in distress” near the island in Guelph Lake.

Police said that at around 7:30 p.m., just over an hour after the search began, the swimmer was located and transported to a local hospital.

They were pronounced dead in hospital, OPP said.

Their identity has been withheld while next-of-kin are notified.

Police asked anyone with information to get in touch or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.