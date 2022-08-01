Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mississauga man dead after tube overturns in Lake Ontario near St. Catharines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2022 8:26 am
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont. View image in full screen
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont. File / Global News

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — The search for a man who went missing after his tube overturned in Lake Ontario off St. Catharines has ended in tragedy.

Niagara Regional Police say officers with their Marine/Under Water Search and Recovery Unit recovered the man’s body early Sunday morning, not far from where he was last seen.

Police were called to the Port Dalhousie area shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night following reports that a man had not surfaced after the tube he was riding flipped over as it was being towed by a boat.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Lake Ontario in Toronto: police

Vessels from the St. Catharines Fire Service and the Canadian Coast Guard were involved in the search.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Mississauga, however his identity is not being released.

A post-mortem has been ordered, but police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Mississauga tagLake Ontario tagSt. Catharines tagCanadian Coast Guard tagst. catharines fire service tagMan dead tube overturns Lake Ontario tagNiagara Reigonal Police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers