Crime

Woman arrested in Steinbach for homicide of 69-year-old man

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 4:57 pm
RCMP in Island Lake, Manitoba are investigating after a man was stabbed. View image in full screen
RCMP in Island Lake, Manitoba are investigating after a man was stabbed. File

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for the death of a man in Steinbach, after RCMP received a report of a deceased male.

Officers went to a home on Whitby Crescent in Steinbach on Friday afternoon, where they found the man.

Trending Stories

Read more: Teens charged in man’s homicide in Norway House

The woman was inside the home when officers got there, and she was arrested for homicide and remains in custody.

Mounties say the man and woman knew each other, and the investigation is ongoing.

