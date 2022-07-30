Woman arrested in Steinbach for homicide of 69-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for the death of a man in Steinbach, after RCMP received a report of a deceased male.

Officers went to a home on Whitby Crescent in Steinbach on Friday afternoon, where they found the man.

The woman was inside the home when officers got there, and she was arrested for homicide and remains in custody.

Mounties say the man and woman knew each other, and the investigation is ongoing.