Alberta man wanted for 1st-degree murder: Peace River RCMP

Peace River RCMP are searching for a man suspected of murdering a 35-year-old man from Cadotte Lake, First Nation, Alta.
Romeo Flett was shot inside a Cadotte Lake residence and flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton. He later died from his injuries, police said.
Brenon Grey, 31, is wanted by RCMP for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, according to an RCMP news release on Saturday.
Gray is described as:
- 185 lbs and 5-foot-4
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
If you have any information of his whereabouts or this crime, please contact Peace River RCMP, or CrimeStoppers.
