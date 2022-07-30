Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta man wanted for 1st-degree murder: Peace River RCMP

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 2:24 pm
An RCMP/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. View image in full screen
An RCMP/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Peace River RCMP are searching for a man suspected of murdering a 35-year-old man from Cadotte Lake, First Nation, Alta.

Romeo Flett was shot inside a Cadotte Lake residence and flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Read more: 53-year-old killed in workplace accident at Peace River pulp mill

Brenon Grey, 31, is wanted by RCMP for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, according to an RCMP news release on Saturday.

Trending Stories

Gray is described as:

  • 185 lbs and 5-foot-4
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

If you have any information of his whereabouts or this crime, please contact Peace River RCMP, or CrimeStoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagMurder tagAlberta crime tagFirst Degree Murder tagPeace River tagPeace River RCMP tagCadotte Lake tagPeace River crime tagCadotte Lake First Nation tagWanted murderer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers