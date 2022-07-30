Tornado warning issued for Fairview in northern Alberta Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado warning was issued for the community of Fairview in northwestern Alberta Friday night, as a line of storms swept across much of the province.

At 10:06 p.m., Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

The storm was located about 15 kilometres east of Fairview and moving southeast at 40 km/h.

At 10:40 p.m., Environment Canada dropped the warning for the Fairview area as the storm passed.

It remained in effect for the following areas:

Birch Hills Co. near Eaglesham and Highway 740

M.D. of Smoky River including Falher, McLennan and Guy

An Alberta Emergency Alert said at 10:45 p.m.,, a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado was located 10 kilometres north of Tangent, moving southeast at 50 km/h.

Communities in the path include Tangent and Girouxville.

TORNADO WARNING is up for Birch Hills Co., M.D. of Fairview and Peace. Take shelter. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/QELnTX3vOq — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) July 30, 2022

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall from the storm were possible, the national weather agency said.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” Environment Canada said.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

Possible Tornado Alert Updated Jul29 1009PM Take necessary precautions. Parts of… https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) July 30, 2022

If you spot a tornado, you should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris, the warning said.

Fairview is about 530 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in the Peace River region.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

The warning came as the Big Valley Jamboree in central Alberta had to put a pause on events Friday night because of a severe thunderstorm.

