Weather

Thunderstorm prompts weather delay at Big Valley Jamboree

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 11:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Thunderstorm prompts weather delay at Big Valley Jamboree' Thunderstorm prompts weather delay at Big Valley Jamboree
WATCH: A large thunderstorm swept across central Alberta on Friday night, prompting organizers of the Big Valley Jamboree to put a pause on the evening's events.

A large thunderstorm sweeping across central Alberta forced organizers of the Big Valley Jamboree to put a pause on events Friday night.

As dark, black storm clouds swept in from the west, the country music festival announced a weather delay at 8:44 p.m.

“Please evacuate the concert bowl and take shelter in the Marketplace Trade Show building or the Watering Hole as we wait for the storm to pass,” said a notice posted to Twitter.

Trending Stories

“We will send an update when it is safe to resume the show. Thank you for your cooperation.”

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect much of central Alberta, including the the Camrose area where the festival is held.

“At 9:25 p.m. MDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency’s warning said.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Millet, through Camrose to Donalda and is moving northeast at 60 km/h.

Read more: Fatality inquiry into 2009 Big Valley Jamboree death says standards needed for stages

As of publishing, the warning was still in place.

