Thunderstorm prompts weather delay at Big Valley Jamboree

A large thunderstorm sweeping across central Alberta forced organizers of the Big Valley Jamboree to put a pause on events Friday night.

As dark, black storm clouds swept in from the west, the country music festival announced a weather delay at 8:44 p.m.

In the span of 10 minutes a big dark storm cloud has rolled over @theBVJ – concert bowl evacuated, many people taking shelter inside. pic.twitter.com/y57r308o4S — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) July 30, 2022

“Please evacuate the concert bowl and take shelter in the Marketplace Trade Show building or the Watering Hole as we wait for the storm to pass,” said a notice posted to Twitter.

“We will send an update when it is safe to resume the show. Thank you for your cooperation.”

WEATHER DELAY – please evacuate the concert bowl and take shelter in the Marketplace Trade Show building or the Watering Hole as we wait for the storm to pass. We will send an update when it is safe to resume the show. Thank you for your cooperation. — Big Valley Jamboree (@theBVJ) July 30, 2022

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect much of central Alberta, including the the Camrose area where the festival is held.

“At 9:25 p.m. MDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency’s warning said.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Millet, through Camrose to Donalda and is moving northeast at 60 km/h.

As of publishing, the warning was still in place.