Crime

Nothing criminal in human remains found at Oakville, Man. home: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 12:46 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say there's no criminality suspected in the death of a woman whose remains were found at a home in Oakville, Man., in December 2021. File / Global News

Police now say there was no criminality involved in the death of a woman whose remains were found at a home in Oakville, Man., late last year.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were notified when the remains — described at the time as not historic in nature — were found at the home Dec. 21.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate human remains found in Oakville

The RCMP’s major crime services took over the investigation with help from forensic identification services.

On Friday police said investigators have since determined the remains are those of a woman who had previously lived at the home.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP raid Portage la Prairie home, seize drugs, guns

They say her death had not been reported to authorities.

RCMP say there is no evidence to suggest her death was criminal in nature. The investigation is now over, police said.

Oakville is roughly 62 kilometres west of Winnipeg, just east of Portage la Prairie.

