Nothing criminal in human remains found at Oakville, Man. home: RCMP

Police now say there was no criminality involved in the death of a woman whose remains were found at a home in Oakville, Man., late last year.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were notified when the remains — described at the time as not historic in nature — were found at the home Dec. 21.

The RCMP’s major crime services took over the investigation with help from forensic identification services.

Human remains found at a residence in Oakville, MB in December 2021 determined to be those of a previous female resident of the home. Her death was not reported to authorities and there is no criminality involved in her death. #rcmpmb investigation complete pic.twitter.com/fQRjetLSA3 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 29, 2022

On Friday police said investigators have since determined the remains are those of a woman who had previously lived at the home.

They say her death had not been reported to authorities.

RCMP say there is no evidence to suggest her death was criminal in nature. The investigation is now over, police said.

Oakville is roughly 62 kilometres west of Winnipeg, just east of Portage la Prairie.

