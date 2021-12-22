Manitoba RCMP investigate human remains found in Oakville

Police are investigating after human remains were found at a home in Oakville on Tuesday.
Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and say investigators have confirmed the remains are recent.
The RCMP’s Major Crime services have taken over the investigation with help from forensic identification services.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages. More information will provided when its available.
