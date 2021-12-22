Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate human remains found in Oakville

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 1:24 pm
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Police are investigating after human remains were found at a home in Oakville on Tuesday.

Read more: Winnipeg man climbs tree to avoid arrest, police say

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and say investigators have confirmed the remains are recent.

The RCMP’s Major Crime services have taken over the investigation with help from forensic identification services.

Read more: Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with drunk driving

Police say the investigation is in the early stages. More information will provided when its available.

Click to play video: 'Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP' Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP
Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP – Jul 27, 2021
