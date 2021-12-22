Manitoba RCMP investigate human remains found in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after human remains were found at a home in Oakville on Tuesday.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and say investigators have confirmed the remains are recent.

Human remains found at a residence in Oakville, MB. #rcmpmb secured scene immediately. Major Crime Services & Forensic Identification Services attending. Remains not historic in nature. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/9ZDU1pVrOi — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP’s Major Crime services have taken over the investigation with help from forensic identification services.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages. More information will provided when its available.

0:26 Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP – Jul 27, 2021