Woman dies after fire engulfs Halifax-area home

A woman died after a fire early Friday at a home in the Halifax community of Williamswood.

In a release, the municipality said Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency firefighters were called to a house on fire on Moody Park Drive at around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered very heavy fire conditions in a two-storey house and were told that there was still a female resident in the home,” the release said.

“Despite dangerous fire conditions and structural damage to the house, fire crews raised ladders to the second storey in order to gain entry and search the house.”

Firefighters managed to get a woman out of the house but she was unresponsive.

Firefighters were able to locate the resident and remove her from the burning house, however, “sadly, the woman was unresponsive.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by this tragic fire as well as the wider Williamswood community,” the release said. “Our firefighters work hard every day to reduce the impact of fires to residents in our community. Any loss of life to fire is heartbreaking.”

The municipality said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a statement earlier in the morning, Halifax Regional Police said officers remain onsite assisting fire services with the investigation. Moody Park Drive is closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day, it said.