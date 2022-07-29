Prohibited driver crashes vehicle into tree on Southlawn Drive in Peterborough: police

A driver faces multiple charges following a crash into a tree in Peterborough’s southeast end on Thursday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle that had struck a tree on the lawn of a residence on Southlawn Drive.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, the male driver and a female passenger were both treated at the scene by paramedics with minor injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police determined the driver was currently prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.
He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, driving while under suspension, careless driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
The accused was released on an appearance notice for court in Peterborough on Aug. 18, police said Friday.
Comments