Crime

Prohibited driver crashes vehicle into tree on Southlawn Drive in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 8:45 am
Click to play video: 'Prohibited driver crashes vehicle into tree in Peterborough' Prohibited driver crashes vehicle into tree in Peterborough
A driver faces multiple charges after crashing a vehicle into a tree on a lawn of a residence on Southlawn Drive in Peterborough on Thursday night.

A driver faces multiple charges following a crash into a tree in Peterborough’s southeast end on Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle that had struck a tree on the lawn of a residence on Southlawn Drive.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the male driver and a female passenger were both treated at the scene by paramedics with minor injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police determined the driver was currently prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

Trending Stories

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, driving while under suspension, careless driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused was released on an appearance notice for court in Peterborough on Aug. 18, police said Friday.

