B.C. health officials warn of hepatitis-A exposure at 2 Whistler restaurants

People who dined at two restaurants in Whistler earlier this month are being warned they may have been exposed to hepatitis-A.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued the notice Thursday, applying to guests who dined at Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar at 110 – 4222 Village Square and Il Caminetto at 4242 Village Stroll between July 4 and July 20.

“Although the risk of transmission to the public is low, Vancouver Coastal Heath (VCH) Public Health advises anyone who consumed food at either restaurant during this time period to monitor themselves for symptoms of hepatitis A, which can take two to seven weeks to develop after exposure and last for about two months,” the health authority said.

Hepatitis-A symptoms include fatigue, nausea or lack of appetite, weight loss, pain around the liver, fever, sore muscles, yellow skin and eyes, dark urine or clay-coloured stool.

Public health officials say anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider immediately.

In most cases the infection clears on its own and doesn’t cause long-term liver cases, but rare cases can be more serious, it said.

Immunization with a hepatitis-A vaccine can help prevent infection if administered within two weeks of exposure, and the health authority recommended vaccination for anyone exposed between July 14 and 20.

Eligible people can get vaccinated for free, and can find a list of clinics and pharmacies here.

People who have previously been infected with hepatitis-A or have already had two doses of vaccine are considered protected, according to VCH.

