Crime

‘There was a brief moment of relief’ Gallaghers still looking for answers following fourth arrest

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'The family of missing woman, Megan Gallagher, react to the arrest of a fourth suspect in homicide investigation' The family of missing woman, Megan Gallagher, react to the arrest of a fourth suspect in homicide investigation
WATCH: RCMP have arrested a fourth suspect in the case of Megan Gallagher, who was last seen in September 2020. Police announced in January 2021 they were treating her disappearance as a homicide, but her remains have not been located.

After nearly two years of investigating, a fourth suspect has been arrested in the connection to Megan Gallagher’s disappearance. Her father Brian Gallagher said the pain never goes away and he knows there is still more to uncover.

“I know there are other secrets out there as well that are still being kept,” said Gallagher.

On Wednesday, a fourth person was arrested in relation to the homicide investigation for Megan Gallagher. John Wayne Sanderson was charged with indignity to human remains.

Megan was last seen in September 2020 on a surveillance camera at a Saskatoon convenience store.

Read more: Fourth suspect arrested in Megan Gallagher homicide investigation: Melfort, Sask. RCMP

Her family has been waiting nearly two years for answers. Following Wednesday’s arrest, her father shares what feelings came up when he found out.

“There was a brief moment of relief, but it didn’t last very long,” said Gallagher.

He added that he expects the case to carry on for years to come. Not just for his family, but for those of other missing and murdered indigenous women and girls as well.

“There never will be any true resolution because nothing will ever bring the missing people home,” said Gallagher.

Read more: 2 warrants issued after accused in Megan Gallagher case fail to appear to court, probation

Another suspect in the case, Roderick Sutherland, appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday morning by video.

Those who attended say they could not hear very well as to what happened, however court was adjourned.

“It was frustrating. You know, the family is waiting to hear any little message, any word, and we couldn’t even hear the judge speaking in the courtroom,” said Kathie Purden Nansel, Western Region 2A representative with Metis Nation Saskatchewan.

Read more: Second accused in connection with Megan Gallagher case makes 1st court appearance

Yet there are still questions unanswered for family and friends, such as where Megan’s remains are located.

“Those of you who are responsible that there’s a good part of you inside, coming forward, do the right thing and give an opportunity for yourself to be forgiven,” said Vice Chief Heather Bear with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Sutherland’s next court date is set for Aug. 3, while Sanderson’s bail hearing is set for Aug. 4.

