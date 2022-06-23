‘We are devastated’: Gallagher family reacts to 2nd suspect being released in Megan Gallagher’s case

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly 10 members of the Gallagher family filled courtroom No. 1 on Thursday morning for the court proceedings involving Roderick Sutherland.

Sutherland’s provincial court appearance through live video was short as he was released with some conditions he must adhere to, including not using social media to post about the case or have contact with those connected to the case and those who have been arrested or are still wanted.

0:11 Megan Gallagher’s aunt says family wants her home Megan Gallagher’s aunt says family wants her home – Jun 3, 2022

Sutherland, Jessica Sutherland and Ernest Whitehead were arrested in recent weeks in connection with the disappearance of Megan Gallagher.

Whitehead was granted his release earlier in June.

John Wayne Sanderson remains at large.

All four were charged with causing indignity to a body.

Police say an unidentified woman used Megan’s cellphone to call a cab on Sept. 21, 2020, one day after Megan was last seen alive on video surveillance at a convenience store on Diefenbaker Drive.

Megan’s father Brian says they feel the justice system is broken, but won’t stop until Megan’s remains are found.

“Nobody has been charged with homicide to this point,” said Gallagher.

“This is two of the four that have been released, there is still one at large. We still don’t have answers. We don’t have any contact with Megan. It’s devasting.

“We think all four aren’t telling the truth and are hiding something, I know it.”

Sutherland will make his next court appearance at 2 p.m. on July 13.