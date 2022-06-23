Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘We are devastated’: Gallagher family reacts to 2nd suspect being released in Megan Gallagher’s case

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 6:20 pm
Click to play video: '‘There are people out there that know what’s happened’ : Megan Gallagher’s family asks anyone with information to come forward' ‘There are people out there that know what’s happened’ : Megan Gallagher’s family asks anyone with information to come forward
WATCH: The father of Megan Gallagher, Brain Gallagher, spoke to Global outside of provincial court in Saskatoon. He asked anyone with information concerning Megan's disappearance to come forward.

Roughly 10 members of the Gallagher family filled courtroom No. 1 on Thursday morning for the court proceedings involving Roderick Sutherland.

Sutherland’s provincial court appearance through live video was short as he was released with some conditions he must adhere to, including not using social media to post about the case or have contact with those connected to the case and those who have been arrested or are still wanted.

Click to play video: 'Megan Gallagher’s aunt says family wants her home' Megan Gallagher’s aunt says family wants her home
Megan Gallagher’s aunt says family wants her home – Jun 3, 2022

Sutherland, Jessica Sutherland and Ernest Whitehead were arrested in recent weeks in connection with the disappearance of Megan Gallagher.

Story continues below advertisement

Whitehead was granted his release earlier in June.

John Wayne Sanderson remains at large.

All four were charged with causing indignity to a body.

Read more: 3rd suspect arrested in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death; 1 still wanted by police

Police say an unidentified woman used Megan’s cellphone to call a cab on Sept. 21, 2020, one day after Megan was last seen alive on video surveillance at a convenience store on Diefenbaker Drive.

Megan’s father Brian says they feel the justice system is broken, but won’t stop until Megan’s remains are found.

“Nobody has been charged with homicide to this point,” said Gallagher.

“This is two of the four that have been released, there is still one at large. We still don’t have answers. We don’t have any contact with Megan. It’s devasting.

“We think all four aren’t telling the truth and are hiding something, I know it.”

Sutherland will make his next court appearance at 2 p.m. on July 13.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagIndigenous tagCourt tagMMIWG tagAwareness tagProvincial Court tagMegan Gallagher taggallagher tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers