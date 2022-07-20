2 warrants issued after accused in Megan Gallagher case fail to appear to court, probation

Send this page to someone via email

Two warrants have been issued for the arrest of two individuals charged in connection with the homicide of Megan Gallagher for failing to appear in court and for probation.

Gallagher was last seen in September 2020. In early 2021, Saskatoon police announced they were investigating her disappearance as a homicide.

In June, police announced one person had been arrested and three others were wanted in connection with the investigation.

Since then, three of the accused have been arrested and released on bail conditions.

Police are still searching for the fourth accused, John Wayne Sanderson.

Story continues below advertisement

All four are charged with offering an indignity to human remains.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Roderick Sutherland on July 13. A court clerk said it would have been because Sutherland failed to appear in court.

On Wednesday, Jessica Badger appeared over telephone. Badger told court she was still waiting to get a lawyer through legal aid.

The Crown prosecutor told court Badger had failed to appear for probation and therefore a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The Crown said Badger should contact her probation officer and turn herself in.

Megan’s family said their emotions have been turned upside down since her disappearance.

“We do all kinds of things differently. Our lives and the lives of family and friends have been disrupted,” Brian Gallagher, Megan’s father, said.

“That’s a kind of interesting thing because the people that are accused, their lives aren’t disrupted nearly as much as all of our families and friends are.”

Brian said the process has been frustrating for the family.

“They know there’s warrants out. Turn yourselves in. Stop wasting our time and the court’s time,” Debbie Gallagher, Megan’s step-mother, said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brian acknowledged again that he and his family aren’t the only ones going through this.

“There are so many other families, and I have to reiterate this, they’re living a similar or even worse experience than ours. The realities for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are just wrong. Things have to change.”

Brian remembers his daughter as a cook, a hockey and softball player and someone who liked to tease her siblings.