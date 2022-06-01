Man arrested in connection with death of Megan Gallagher, 3 more wanted

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Major Crimes Section has charged a 41-year-old man in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.

The Gallagher family has been searching for Megan for 18 months. There have been posters and billboards, as well as walks and rallies organized by the family since she was last seen.

That was in Saskatoon in September of 2020, police say. In January 2021 police said her disappearance was being investigated as a homicide.

The 41-year-old man will be charged under section 182 (b) of the Criminal Code: Indignity to Human Remains. He is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on June 2, 2022.

Police have also issued arrest warrants for three other people connected to the case and continue to seek public assistance in locating them.

Wanted are: John Wayne Sanderson, 44 of the James Smith First Nation, Roderick William Sutherland, age 44, address unknown and Jessica Sutherland, 42 years, address unknown.

In 2021 police released a recording of a phone call made from Megan’s cellphone. Staff Sgt. Grant Obst said the call was made at 3:33 a.m. on Sept. 21, the morning after Megan was last seen on surveillance video at a convenience store in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive.

In the recording obtained from a taxi company, a woman’s voice can be heard as she calls for a cab. Megan’s family has confirmed it’s not her voice, police said. An unidentified man’s voice can also be heard briefly in the background of the phone call. The woman asked the taxi company to pick them up from the 700 Block of Weldon Avenue and take them to an apartment at the 100 Block of Avenue P South, Obst said. Investigators have spent “considerable time” at both locations,” Obst said.

“We’ve talked to numerous people,” he said. “However, we’re convinced there are people out there that know things about Megan’s disappearance and need to talk to us.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these three persons, or anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477

— With files from Brady Ratzlaff.