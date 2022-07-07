Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Silence is killing us’: Saskatoon family pleas for more information on missing daughter

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 6:17 pm
Lindsey Bishop will embark on a 10-month walk to raise awareness for MMIWG and her missing sister Megan Gallagher. View image in full screen
Lindsey Bishop will embark on a 10-month walk to raise awareness for MMIWG and her missing sister Megan Gallagher. Devon Latchuk/ Global News

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) continue to search for the fourth person wanted in connection with the homicide of Megan Gallagher.

Gallagher was last seen in September 2020. Police announced in January 2021 they were treating her disappearance as a homicide, but her remains have not been located.

Three others have been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Read more: Gallagher family reacts to 2nd suspect being released in Megan Gallagher’s case

The fourth person, John Wayne Sanderson, 44, is wanted for offering indignity to human remains.

“The puzzle is being put together. He holds the missing piece,” SPS said in a social media post.

Story continues below advertisement

An SPS spokesperson told Global News the police force continues to receive and follow up on tips regarding Sanderson’s whereabouts.

“We’re confident that John Wayne Sanderson has information relevant to the investigation and firmly believe that he holds the missing piece to locating Megan,” SPS said.

Click to play video: '‘There are people out there that know what’s happened’ : Megan Gallagher’s family asks anyone with information to come forward' ‘There are people out there that know what’s happened’ : Megan Gallagher’s family asks anyone with information to come forward
‘There are people out there that know what’s happened’ : Megan Gallagher’s family asks anyone with information to come forward – Jun 17, 2022

Another man accused in connection with Gallagher’s death – Ernest Whitehead – appeared in court Thursday afternoon and had his matter adjourned to Aug. 4.

Trending Stories

Whitehead held a piece of paper and told the judge he wanted to read something.

The judge told Whitehead Thursday’s proceedings were being recording and it was “probably best” he speak with his lawyer.

Whitehead, who is out on bail, left the courtroom upset.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Suspect charged in connection with Megan Gallagher’s homicide released on conditions

About a dozen of Gallagher’s family members and supporters attended Thursday’s court appearance.

Brian Gallagher, Megan’s father, said the justice system “has no services” for victim’s families.

“I get it, that everybody’s rights have to be protected. But us as the victims, the family, the people that are the victims of what’s happened with Megan, there’s nothing for us,” Brian said.

“Even if the justice system gets justice, we’ll still never see Megan again.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Even if the justice system gets justice, we'll still never see Megan again."

Brain also raised concern about people that may have information about his daughter that aren’t speaking up.

Read more: Saskatoon family’s pursuit to find Megan Gallagher never stops, sister to embark on 10-month walk

“That silence is literally killing us. It eats away at our whole being everyday. There isn’t a moment, there isn’t a second in our lives that we don’t think about Megan.”

Brian remembers Megan as a caring person who liked to see others happy.

“She went out of her way to make people happy.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagMissing Woman tagMissing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls tagMegan Gallagher tagIndignity to Human Remains tagBrian Gallagher tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers