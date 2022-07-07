‘Silence is killing us’: Saskatoon family pleas for more information on missing daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) continue to search for the fourth person wanted in connection with the homicide of Megan Gallagher.

Gallagher was last seen in September 2020. Police announced in January 2021 they were treating her disappearance as a homicide, but her remains have not been located.

Three others have been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

The fourth person, John Wayne Sanderson, 44, is wanted for offering indignity to human remains.

“The puzzle is being put together. He holds the missing piece,” SPS said in a social media post.

"He holds the missing piece to bring Megan home."

An SPS spokesperson told Global News the police force continues to receive and follow up on tips regarding Sanderson’s whereabouts.

“We’re confident that John Wayne Sanderson has information relevant to the investigation and firmly believe that he holds the missing piece to locating Megan,” SPS said.

'There are people out there that know what's happened' : Megan Gallagher's family asks anyone with information to come forward – Jun 17, 2022

Another man accused in connection with Gallagher’s death – Ernest Whitehead – appeared in court Thursday afternoon and had his matter adjourned to Aug. 4.

Whitehead held a piece of paper and told the judge he wanted to read something.

The judge told Whitehead Thursday’s proceedings were being recording and it was “probably best” he speak with his lawyer.

Whitehead, who is out on bail, left the courtroom upset.

About a dozen of Gallagher’s family members and supporters attended Thursday’s court appearance.

Brian Gallagher, Megan’s father, said the justice system “has no services” for victim’s families.

“I get it, that everybody’s rights have to be protected. But us as the victims, the family, the people that are the victims of what’s happened with Megan, there’s nothing for us,” Brian said.

"Even if the justice system gets justice, we'll still never see Megan again."

Brain also raised concern about people that may have information about his daughter that aren’t speaking up.

“That silence is literally killing us. It eats away at our whole being everyday. There isn’t a moment, there isn’t a second in our lives that we don’t think about Megan.”

Brian remembers Megan as a caring person who liked to see others happy.

“She went out of her way to make people happy.”

