Bowmanville Hospital to temporarily relocate ICU due to ‘significant staff shortage’

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Bowmanville, Ont., says it is temporarily relocating its intensive care unit (ICU), citing a “significant staff shortage.”

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Lakeridge Health said the ICU at Bowmanville Hospital will be “temporarily” relocated, with critical care services to be consolidated to the Ajax Pickering and Oshawa Hospitals.

“Lakeridge Health, like many Ontario hospitals, continues to operate amidst a significant staff shortage,” the statement read. “Providing the safest care and preserving our ability to provide acute and emergency services, including critical care remains our top priority.”

Lakeridge Heath said it recognizes the “impact of this temporary relocation on patients and their families.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This decision was not made lightly,” the post said.

According to the statement, Lakeridge Health continues to “assess the situation regularly, with the goal of bringing critical care services to the Bowmanville Hospital when staffing stabilizes, and it is safe to do so.”

Lakeridge Health said it has “every intention” to resume critical care services “as quickly and safely as possible.”

Update: Temporary relocation of Bowmanville Hospital Intensive Care Unit: please see our statement below. We recognize the impact of this temporary relocation on patients and their families. We thank our community for their patience and understanding at this time. pic.twitter.com/dV85v2StKq — Lakeridge Health (@LakeridgeHealth) July 28, 2022