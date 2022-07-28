Menu

Canada

Bowmanville Hospital to temporarily relocate ICU due to ‘significant staff shortage’

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 5:32 pm
An ambulance is parked at the emergency department at the Lakeridge Health hospital in Bowmanville, Ont. on Wednesday January 12, 2022. View image in full screen
An ambulance is parked at the emergency department at the Lakeridge Health hospital in Bowmanville, Ont. on Wednesday January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A hospital in Bowmanville, Ont., says it is temporarily relocating its intensive care unit (ICU), citing a “significant staff shortage.”

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Lakeridge Health said the ICU at Bowmanville Hospital will be “temporarily” relocated, with critical care services to be consolidated to the Ajax Pickering and Oshawa Hospitals.

“Lakeridge Health, like many Ontario hospitals, continues to operate amidst a significant staff shortage,” the statement read. “Providing the safest care and preserving our ability to provide acute and emergency services, including critical care remains our top priority.”

Read more: As Ontario ERs buckle, nurse groups want international applicants’ licenses expedited

Lakeridge Heath said it recognizes the “impact of this temporary relocation on patients and their families.”

“This decision was not made lightly,” the post said.

According to the statement, Lakeridge Health continues to “assess the situation regularly, with the goal of bringing critical care services to the Bowmanville Hospital when staffing stabilizes, and it is safe to do so.”

Lakeridge Health said it has “every intention” to resume critical care services “as quickly and safely as possible.”

