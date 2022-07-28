Menu

Canada

As Ontario ERs buckle, nurse groups want international applicants’ licenses expedited

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 2:52 pm
A registered nurse who has been redeployed from the operating room to the intensive care unit, looks out the window in the ICU at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. View image in full screen
A registered nurse who has been redeployed from the operating room to the intensive care unit, looks out the window in the ICU at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario nursing organizations are calling for a faster licensing process for thousands of internationally trained nurses awaiting a decision from the profession’s regulator.

The calls from nursing groups, including the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, have taken on added urgency as some hospitals have recently been pushed to temporarily close ERs due to staffing shortages.

A report from Ontario’s Fairness Commissioner showed the province’s nursing regulator faced setbacks during the pandemic as it worked through a backlog of thousands of international applicants.

The 2020 report found that 14,633 internationally educated nurses were actively pursuing a license through the Ontario College of Nurses. That same year, just over 2,000 international applicants became fully registered members.

Story continues below advertisement

The college says this year has been record-setting, with nearly 4,000 applications processed by the end of June, more than double what it had processed by that time last year.

It says changes to its language proficiency policy and partnerships with the province to create more supervised practice opportunities have helped create efficiencies in the licensing system.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
