Crime

Toronto restaurant seeking to identify man after Ukraine donations allegedly stolen

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 3:36 pm
A Toronto restaurant has released a photo on social media of a man who they allege stole donations meant for the people of Ukraine.
A Toronto restaurant has released a photo on social media of a man who they allege stole donations meant for the people of Ukraine. Barrel House Korchma / Instagram

A Toronto restaurant is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a donation box containing cash meant to help support the people of Ukraine.

Tetyana Barylko, the co-owner of the Barrel House Korchma, told Global News that around 30 minutes before the restaurant opened on Thursday morning, an unknown man entered and asked for takeout boxes.

Read more: Experts advise caution when donating to Ukraine relief efforts

Barylko said when the server went to the kitchen, the man took the donation boxes and left.

Trending Stories

She said the man “sprinted away.”

According to Barylko, the boxes contained cash donations meant to help support Ukraine.

Approximately $2,000 was taken, Barylko said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she contacted police, but was awaiting a call back to file an official report.

The restaurant also posted a photo and short video of the man accused of taking the boxes on Instagram.

“Have you seen this man around Mimico?” the post read.

Toronto police told Global News Thursday afternoon that officers had received a call regarding the incident, but have not yet investigated.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
