Toronto restaurant seeking to identify man after Ukraine donations allegedly stolen

A Toronto restaurant is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a donation box containing cash meant to help support the people of Ukraine.

Tetyana Barylko, the co-owner of the Barrel House Korchma, told Global News that around 30 minutes before the restaurant opened on Thursday morning, an unknown man entered and asked for takeout boxes.

Barylko said when the server went to the kitchen, the man took the donation boxes and left.

She said the man “sprinted away.”

According to Barylko, the boxes contained cash donations meant to help support Ukraine.

Approximately $2,000 was taken, Barylko said.

She said she contacted police, but was awaiting a call back to file an official report.

The restaurant also posted a photo and short video of the man accused of taking the boxes on Instagram.

“Have you seen this man around Mimico?” the post read.

Toronto police told Global News Thursday afternoon that officers had received a call regarding the incident, but have not yet investigated.