Crime

Manitoba RCMP announces province’s new top cop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 2:57 pm
Assistant commissioner Rob Hill is the Manitoba RCMP's new commanding officer. View image in full screen
Assistant commissioner Rob Hill is the Manitoba RCMP's new commanding officer. RCMP Manitoba

The Manitoba RCMP has a new commander.

Assistant commissioner Rob Hill was named Manitoba’s new commanding officer Thursday, putting him in charge of more than 80 police detachments across the province, as well as the RCMP headquarters on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.

Hill was first posted to Morris, Man., as an RCMP constable in 1997, and has had a lengthy career at postings across the country, primarily related to medical and critical incidents, owing to his experience as a medic in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Read more: Manitoba’s top RCMP officer set to retire

In Manitoba, Hill has served as criminal operations officer, a supervisor with the Winnipeg drug section, and a general duty police officer in the community of Island Lake.

“(Hill’s) previous experience in Manitoba and throughout Canada will serve Mr. Hill well as he offers leadership to the RCMP, confidence to Manitobans and skill to the many challenges that come with policing,” said provincial Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“We are grateful for his continued service and the dedication of all those serving in the RCMP in Manitoba and Canada.”

Hill replaces outgoing commanding officer Jane MacLatchy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP commanding officer retiring' Manitoba RCMP commanding officer retiring
Manitoba RCMP commanding officer retiring – Mar 31, 2022

 

 

