Manitoba’s top RCMP officer set to retire

The top cop in charge of the Manitoba RCMP has announced her retirement.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy made public her plans to step down in a release Thursday.

MacLatchy has served with the RCMP for more than 34 years and has been the commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP since February 2019.

“My career with the RCMP has brought me across Canada, and three years ago, it brought me to Manitoba,” MacLatchy said in the release.

After more than 34 years of service, Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy will be retiring from the RCMP. A/Commr. MacLatchy has been the Commanding Officer of the #rcmpmb for 3 years. Her last day as Commanding Officer will be June 3, 2022. pic.twitter.com/vgXOHF9kcY — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 31, 2022

“It has truly been an honour to be the Commanding Officer for the Manitoba RCMP. Over the last three years, I’ve seen countless examples where the nearly 1500 employees of this incredible organization have made positive differences in the lives of Manitobans.

“Time and again, they have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of the communities we so proudly serve in this province. It has been a privilege to work alongside them and see first hand, their commitment and professionalism.”

MacLatchy’s last day on the job will be June 3.

The RCMP say the process of selecting a replacement for MacLatchy will get underway shortly.