Manitoba’s new RCMP boss officially takes command

Manitoba’s RCMP officially welcomed their new commanding officer Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy took over the province’s police force at a formal change of command ceremony at the Manitoba Legislative Building, replacing outgoing commander Scott Kolody, who retired after 34 years of service.

MacLatchy is the first woman to head Manitoba’s Mounties in the force’s nine-decade history.

Her extensive resume includes time with the RCMP’s famous Musical Ride, as well as security gigs with Team Canada at multiple Olympic Games, including 2010’s Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

“I am proud and honoured to have this opportunity to lead the outstanding employees of the Manitoba RCMP who dedicate themselves, day-in and day-out, to the betterment of this beautiful province,” said MacLatchy.

“As the new commanding officer, I look forward to travelling across Manitoba to meet and connect with the people in the communities we police. It’s only by listening and working together that we will be able to improve our service to all Manitobans.”

MacLatchy said she hopes to continue her predecessor’s work in looking at innovative ways at tackling the root causes of crime, and finding people the supports they need before they go off track.

"My only dream in life was to become a police officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," said Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy at today's Change of Command Ceremony. "So you can imagine, standing here today, is almost unbelievable to me."

