Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 2:23 pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central Ontario. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central Ontario. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Peterborough and surrounding area on Thursday afternoon.

Issued late Thursday morning, the statement says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Read more: Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado

Environment Canada says there may be wind gusts up to 90 km/h along with heavy downpours and nickel-size hail.

The warning will be in effect Thursday afternoon and into the evening, encompassing Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front tracking through the area,” Environment Canada states.

Click to play video: 'Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado' Tweed, Ont. continues cleanup efforts after weekend tornado
