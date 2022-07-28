Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Peterborough and surrounding area on Thursday afternoon.

Issued late Thursday morning, the statement says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada says there may be wind gusts up to 90 km/h along with heavy downpours and nickel-size hail.

The warning will be in effect Thursday afternoon and into the evening, encompassing Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon ahead of a cold front tracking through the area,” Environment Canada states.