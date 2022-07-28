Manitoba Hydro shipping industrial generators to turn lights back on in Pukatawagan

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro hopes to help residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation get back home safely, by sending a pair of industrial generators to Pukatawagan after power was lost in recent wildfires.

Hydro said repairs are needed to around 80 fire-damaged poles and power lines, and the large generators — which will arrive in the northern Manitoba community by train — will help keep the lights on in Pukatawagan while repairs are underway.

“Nobody wants to be away from home for longer than they have to be,” Hydro’s Jeffrey Betker said in a statement Thursday.

“Fortunately, because the fire missed a rail line to the community, we’re pleased residents can begin planning to return home while crews rebuild the power line.”

The 1,500 kV generators will be arriving from Alberta, with fuel and other materials also being shipped in by rail. According to Hydro, the current plan means residents — who were evacuated earlier this month and are being temporarily housed in Winnipeg and other communities — may be able to start returning home in the second week of August.

Hydro said the generators will remain in place until the repairs are fully complete.

