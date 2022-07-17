Manitoba First Nation almost entirely evacuated due to wildfire

As a wildfire burns close to the community of Mathias Colomb First Nation, near Pukatawagan Manitoba, people continue to evacuate. According to a spokesperson from the Canadian Red Cross, they expect the entire community of roughly 2,000 people to have left by Sunday evening.
Evacuees are staying in hotels in Thompson, The Pas, Brandon, and Winnipeg.
The Canadian Red Cross says they haven’t had to use the emergency shelter at the University of Winnipeg yet, which holds up to 600 people if hotel capacities fill up.
On Friday, the province said the fire was roughly 2km big, or 10,000 hectares.
