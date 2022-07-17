Menu

Manitoba First Nation almost entirely evacuated due to wildfire

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 6:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Red Cross evacuation of northern Manitoba First Nation continues' Red Cross evacuation of northern Manitoba First Nation continues
Dozens of people from a northern Manitoba First Nation have been forced from their homes due to a massive wildfire. Global's Michelle Karlenzig has more.

As a wildfire burns close to the community of Mathias Colomb First Nation, near Pukatawagan Manitoba, people continue to evacuate. According to a spokesperson from the Canadian Red Cross, they expect the entire community of roughly 2,000 people to have left by Sunday evening.

Evacuees are staying in hotels in Thompson, The Pas, Brandon, and Winnipeg.

Read more: Red Cross evacuation of northern Manitoba First Nation continues

The Canadian Red Cross says they haven’t had to use the emergency shelter at the University of Winnipeg yet, which holds up to 600 people if hotel capacities fill up.

On Friday, the province said the fire was roughly 2km big, or 10,000 hectares.

Residents of Mathias Colomb First Nation are being evacuated due to a wildfire on Friday July 15, 2022./Pukatawagan Community Facebook View image in full screen
Residents of Mathias Colomb First Nation are being evacuated due to a wildfire on Friday July 15, 2022./Pukatawagan Community Facebook. Courtesy: Matthew Samuel Leo Head/Facebook
