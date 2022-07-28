London, Ont. resident faces murder charge in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation death

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County OPP charged a London, Ont., resident with murder in connection with a death investigation in the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Koree Dockstater, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

Members of OPP, the Munsee-Delaware First Nation Police Service and the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service began the investigation on July 19 following the discovery of a deceased individual on Jubilee Road.

The deceased has been identified as Shaniqua Henry, 27, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Advertisement