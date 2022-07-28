Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. resident faces murder charge in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation death

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 12:56 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Middlesex County OPP charged a London, Ont., resident with murder in connection with a death investigation in the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Read more: Police investigate shooting in southwest London, Ont.

Koree Dockstater, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

Trending Stories

Members of OPP, the Munsee-Delaware First Nation Police Service and the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service began the investigation on July 19 following the discovery of a deceased individual on Jubilee Road.

The deceased has been identified as Shaniqua Henry, 27, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Murder tagInvestigation tagLdnont tagmiddlesex county opp tagChippewas of the Thames First Nation tagsecond-degree tagLondon resident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers