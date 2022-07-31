Menu

Canada

Civic Holiday 2022: What’s open and closed in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 6:00 am
Civic Holiday 2022: What’s open and closed in Toronto - image
Global News

Here’s a closer look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on the Civic Holiday:

What’s open

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Movie theatres
  • Select Beer Store retail locations in the GTA will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule
  • TTC will be on a Sunday service, but will begin at around 6 a.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed:

  • Select LCBO stores will be closed.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Some grocery stores.
  • No mail delivery.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
