Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Construction begins on Olympic Plaza transformation project in downtown Calgary

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 12:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Construction begins on Olympic Plaza transformation project in downtown Calgary'
Construction begins on Olympic Plaza transformation project in downtown Calgary
Work is officially in full swing to revitalize one of Calgary's most recognizable landmarks. Official broke ground Thursday on the Olympic Plaza transformation project, a key part of the city's overall goal to revitalize the downtown core. Adam MacVicar reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Around 40 years since construction began on what would become one of downtown Calgary’s most iconic gathering spaces, work is getting underway to reimagine the next iteration of Olympic Plaza.

Officials with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), Werklund Centre, the Werklund family, the Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary broke ground on the Olympic Plaza Transformation project Thursday.

“This is a city-shaping, city-building project, that is going to impact this city for generations,” CMLC president Kate Thompson said.

“This is taking a 40-year-old plaza and seeing it take its next steps into a modern, inclusive and accessible place for Calgarians and visitors alike to come and celebrate.”

The plaza, which was built ahead of the 1988 Winter Olympics for medal ceremonies, was demolished in late 2024 to make way for the revitalization project.

Story continues below advertisement

The $70 million project will feature a new pavilion with food and beverage options, public washrooms and a new green space.  It will also include space that can hold major events of up to 5,000 people, as well as a splash pad that can be converted into a skating rink during the winter months.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials said the city’s Olympic legacy will be included with a 12-metre tall feature that resembles the ‘sunflake,’ the the official emblem of the 1988 Olympic Winter Games.

The project is part of the $660 million expansion of the Werklund Centre, formerly known as Arts Commons, a new 170,000-square-foot theatre facility currently under construction, which houses the Osten-Victor Playhouse, and the 200-seat studio theatre.

Both projects are expected to be complete in 2028, with Werklund Centre officials set to manage the new plaza.

“We are extending our mandate that we currently have within this facility as a civic partner of the City of Calgary,” said Werklund Centre President & CEO Alex Sarian. “We are extending that mandate and that mission not just to the new building across the street but also to Olympic Plaza.”

At an event celebrating the ground-breaking Thursday, Thompson told the crowd the project is part of “an ecosystem of change” in the city’s downtown core.

That change includes a series of office-to-residential conversion projects, Scotia Place, as well as renovations to the Glenbow Museum, and a modernization of Stephen Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Thom Mahler, the city’s downtown strategy director, said many of the projects currently underway have been talked about at the city for decades, and fall under the “same collective vision” of downtown revitalization.

However, Mahler acknowledged there have been concerns about disruptions from the construction work throughout the core.

“We are trying to do the best as we can to coordinate, and part of that is communication, and making sure people know well in advance what’s coming,” he said. “It’s a balance but we also try and keep the focus on what’s positive… it’ll be worth some of the headache.”

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas, who called the Werklund Centre expansion and Olympic Plaza transformation “essential infrastructure,” said there is upwards of $20 billion in both public and private investment in the city’s downtown core over the next decade.

Farkas argued investments in downtown revitalization help “fill office towers,” which in turn improves the city’s bottom line through property taxes.

“You do not need to visit Calgary’s downtown to be the direct beneficiary of investments like this,” Farkas said. “A safer, vibrant downtown ultimately will keep your taxes reasonable.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices