Advertisement

Engraved bricks at Calgary’s Olympic Plaza being removed by people ahead of demolition

By Jordan Prentice & Shane Struck Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 8:10 pm
1 min read
People remove engraved bricks from Calgary’s Olympic Plaza ahead of demolition
Olympic Plaza in downtown Calgary is paved with more than 30,000 bricks etched with the names of people who bought them to celebrate the city’s Olympic legacy in 1988.

However, the plaza is undergoing a renovation, and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation says removing the bricks isn’t within the budget and would cause significant damage.

Despite this, some people with a strong attachment to the bricks believe they’re worth salvaging.

Software developer Ron McMahon has spent countless hours developing an app to help people find their brick.

“It’s made me realize how much of a tourist draw Olympic Plaza and the bricks are. I get emails from around the world,” McMahon told Global News.

Now, a few Calgarians have taken matters into their own hands, prying their commemorative bricks out of place.

Watch the video above for the full story.

