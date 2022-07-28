Raptors sign forward Juancho Hernangomez

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez.

Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year.

The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah.

Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota, Boston, San Antonio and Utah.

Hernangomez recently gained fame for his starring role alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix basketball film “Hustle.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.