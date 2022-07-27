Thompson, Man. RCMP search for missing teen

Police in Thompson, Man., are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenaged girl.
Star Pronteau, 13, was reported missing Monday at 10 p.m. from Paint Lake Provincial Park, south of Thompson.
Police say Pronteau was later spotted in Thompson around 8 p.m.
Investigators say the teen is believed to still be in Thompson. They say she frequents the basketball courts on Thompson Drive and the Westwood School area.
Pronteau is five-feet-four-inches tall and roughly 145 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses and has braces.
Pronteau was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket, a grey hoodie with a Paint Lake Lodge logo, black leggings and purple shoes. She is also known to carry a black backpack.
Police and her family are concerned for Pronteau’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments