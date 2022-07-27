Menu

Canada

Thompson, Man. RCMP search for missing teen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 6:21 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
Thompson RCMP are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Global News

Police in Thompson, Man., are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenaged girl.

Star Pronteau, 13, was reported missing Monday at 10 p.m. from Paint Lake Provincial Park, south of Thompson.

Police say Pronteau was later spotted in Thompson around 8 p.m.

Read more: Ten thousand illegal smokes seized from Thompson airport: Manitoba RCMP

Investigators say the teen is believed to still be in Thompson. They say she frequents the basketball courts on Thompson Drive and the Westwood School area.

Pronteau is five-feet-four-inches tall and roughly 145 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses and has braces.

Pronteau was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket, a grey hoodie with a Paint Lake Lodge logo, black leggings and purple shoes. She is also known to carry a black backpack.

Police and her family are concerned for Pronteau’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

