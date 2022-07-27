Thompson, Man. RCMP search for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Thompson, Man., are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenaged girl.

Star Pronteau, 13, was reported missing Monday at 10 p.m. from Paint Lake Provincial Park, south of Thompson.

Police say Pronteau was later spotted in Thompson around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the teen is believed to still be in Thompson. They say she frequents the basketball courts on Thompson Drive and the Westwood School area.

13yo Star Pronteau is MISSING – last seen last night at 8pm in Thompson & believed to still be in the city. Last seen wearing brown plaid jacket, gray hoodie w/ Paint Lake Lodge logo, black leggings & purple shoes. May have a black backpack. Info? Call #rcmpmb at 204-677-6909. pic.twitter.com/5HI3tRu8Rx — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 27, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Pronteau is five-feet-four-inches tall and roughly 145 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses and has braces.

Pronteau was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket, a grey hoodie with a Paint Lake Lodge logo, black leggings and purple shoes. She is also known to carry a black backpack.

Police and her family are concerned for Pronteau’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.