Crime

Ten thousand illegal smokes seized from Thompson airport: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 2:07 pm
Unstamped cigarettes seized by Thompson rural RCMP. View image in full screen
Unstamped cigarettes seized by Thompson rural RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

After a raid on a plane Monday, Manitoba RCMP say they have taken 10,000 illegal cigarettes off the streets.

Officers were initially tipped off about cocaine being brought onto a Lac Brochet-bound plane at the Thompson Municipal Airport.

While no cocaine was found, police turned up multiple cartons of unstamped cigarettes among the belongings of three passengers.

The suspects, all from Lac Brochet, were arrested on-scene.

Trending Stories

Two men, 56 and 45, and a 27-year-old woman face multiple charges under the Criminal Code and Excise Act and were released with an upcoming court date.

Click to play video: 'Quitting smoking program pairing Manitobans with pharmacists' Quitting smoking program pairing Manitobans with pharmacists
Quitting smoking program pairing Manitobans with pharmacists – Apr 6, 2022

 

RCMP tagManitoba RCMP tagThompson tagThompson RCMP tagillegal cigarettes tagLac Brochet tagunstamped cigarettes tag

