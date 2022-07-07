Ten thousand illegal smokes seized from Thompson airport: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

After a raid on a plane Monday, Manitoba RCMP say they have taken 10,000 illegal cigarettes off the streets.

Officers were initially tipped off about cocaine being brought onto a Lac Brochet-bound plane at the Thompson Municipal Airport.

While no cocaine was found, police turned up multiple cartons of unstamped cigarettes among the belongings of three passengers.

The suspects, all from Lac Brochet, were arrested on-scene.

Two men, 56 and 45, and a 27-year-old woman face multiple charges under the Criminal Code and Excise Act and were released with an upcoming court date.

