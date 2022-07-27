Police release images of suspect after 2 security guards killed at Vaughan nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said on Saturday at around 3:30 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at the ATL Lounge, located at 2220 Highway 7, near Keele Street.

Police said three victims were located with gunshot wounds.

Officers said two victims — 25-year-old Tosin Amos-Arowoshegbe from Toronto, and 22-year-old Chibueze Momah from Mississauga — succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the third victim, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

“Investigators learned the two deceased victims were employed as security guards for ATL Lounge and the female victim was a patron inside,” police said in a news release.

Officers said an altercation took place in the lounge that “led to the shooting.”

“Investigators believe this was a targeted incident,” the news release said.

Officers said the suspect fled before police arrived on scene.

Police have released photos and a video of the suspect wanted in connection with the homicide investigation, and “his acquaintance.”

Officers said the videos were obtained from ATL Lounge.

Police are searching for a man in his 20s with a thin build. He was seen wearing a white and black shirt.

Anyone with information, or who may have cell phone video or photographs from inside or outside the Lounge, or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, or to upload their evidence to the force’s website.