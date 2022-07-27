Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman hit, killed by dump truck: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 2:58 pm
Winnipeg police investigate after a woman was hit and killed by a dump truck in the 100 block of Inkster Boulevard Wednesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigate after a woman was hit and killed by a dump truck in the 100 block of Inkster Boulevard Wednesday. Arsalan Saeed/Global News

Police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg’s Luxton neighbourhood, south of Seven Oaks, Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in 100 block of Inkster Boulevard just before noon.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged in Pembina Highway hit-and-run

Police say a woman died at the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

They say the man driving the dump truck remained at the scene and has met with officers.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian hit on Lagimodiere Boulevard on Tuesday has died: Winnipeg police' Pedestrian hit on Lagimodiere Boulevard on Tuesday has died: Winnipeg police
Pedestrian hit on Lagimodiere Boulevard on Tuesday has died: Winnipeg police – Apr 6, 2022

 

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A stretch of Inkster Boulevard was closed to traffic near Cochrane Street later in the afternoon Wednesday.

A dump truck with a City of Winnipeg logo could be seen surrounded by police tape as officers worked at scene.

Read more: Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Winnipeg Saturday evening

The Winnipeg police traffic division is continuing to investigate and police haven’t said whether or not charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagPedestrian Struck tagDump Truck tagPedestrian Crash tagInkster Boulevard tagWinnipeg fatal crash tagLuxton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers