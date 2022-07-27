Woman hit, killed by dump truck: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg’s Luxton neighbourhood, south of Seven Oaks, Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in 100 block of Inkster Boulevard just before noon.

Police say a woman died at the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

They say the man driving the dump truck remained at the scene and has met with officers.

A stretch of Inkster Boulevard was closed to traffic near Cochrane Street later in the afternoon Wednesday.

A dump truck with a City of Winnipeg logo could be seen surrounded by police tape as officers worked at scene.

The Winnipeg police traffic division is continuing to investigate and police haven’t said whether or not charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.