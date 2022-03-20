Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Winnipeg Saturday evening

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s Waverley West area Saturday evening.

Police say emergency services were sent to the first 100 block of Berry Hill Road at approximately 7:00 p.m.

The man was brought to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The force says the man behind the wheel at the time remained at the scene and met with officers.

The Traffic Division is investigating and asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to give them a call at 204-986-7085.

