Canada

Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Winnipeg Saturday evening

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 20, 2022 12:39 pm
A Winnipeg Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Cruiser. File / Global News

A man is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s Waverley West area Saturday evening.

Police say emergency services were sent to the first 100 block of Berry Hill Road at approximately 7:00 p.m.

The man was brought to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Read more: One killed, two injured in snowplow-vehicle collision: Winnipeg police

The force says the man behind the wheel at the time remained at the scene and met with officers.

The Traffic Division is investigating and asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to give them a call at 204-986-7085.

