ICARS investigating serious vehicle crash near New Westminster

A serious vehicle crash near New Westminster and Burnaby Wednesday morning has closed several blocks to traffic along a busy thoroughfare.

A white sedan vehicle was seen with a crushed front end, while a black compact car was seemingly T-boned and was knocked off the road.

View image in full screen A black compact car sustained serious damage in the crash. Global News

There is no word yet on injuries involved in the crash, however, BC RCMP’s integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service team (ICARS) is on scene investigating the incident.

Roads have been closed Wednesday morning as a result of the crash, with 10th Avenue closed from Canada Way to 2nd Street and 6th Street closed from 11th Avenue to 8th Avenue.

Global News has reached out to find out more information.

View image in full screen A white sedan had its entire front end destroyed in the crash. Global News

More information to come.

