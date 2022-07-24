Menu

Canada

Vehicle crashes into popular Keremeos restaurant

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 5:10 pm
A car crashed into Boboys pizza and donair sub sandwich shop min Kermeos on Friday. View image in full screen
A car crashed into Boboys pizza and donair sub sandwich shop min Kermeos on Friday. Boboys / Facebook

A car drove into a popular restaurant in Keremeos Friday night.

Boboys pizza and donair sub sandwich shop posted on Facebook that a vehicle drove into their outside picnic table and wall.

“The inside was not damaged. Only the exterior and the windows. We will be stuck with plywood windows I assume for a while,” wrote Boboys’ owner on Facebook.

“But [Saturday] we are going to do a clean to make sure no debris is left inside and get back to work with our beautiful plywood decor!”
The restaurant was closed at the time of the accident while they were installing an air conditioner. No one was injured in the crash.

Boboys’ owner believes the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

“He really does feel terrible about it. He was driving with his sister she was in shock, I hope they are okay as well,” wrote Boboys’ owner on Facebook.

The restaurant is a popular spot in the village, located along 7th Avenue. Boboys said following the accident, the community came together to help them out.

“We had a bunch of guys all fixing and putting it back together and cleaning it up! I’m so thankful! Every time I think of it I break in tears,” wrote Boboys’ owner on Facebook.

Keremeos RCMP did attend the scene and an investigation determined that criminality was not involved.

