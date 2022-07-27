Pope Francis arrives in Quebec City as Indigenous reconciliation visit heads east

Send this page to someone via email

The plane carrying Pope Francis has arrived in Quebec City after leaving Edmonton this morning.

The Pope is expected to meet Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Citadelle of Québec, before giving a public address with Simon.

As of 10 a.m., people were already setting up their lawn chairs on the Plains of Abraham, where the pontiff is expected to greet members of the public from his popemobile later Wednesday.

There was a heavy police presence on the grounds, where concerts and other artistic performances were taking place throughout the afternoon.

More to come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.