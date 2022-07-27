SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Pope Francis arrives in Quebec City as Indigenous reconciliation visit heads east

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 2:52 pm
Pope Francis waves as he leaves the parish community of Sacred Heart after a meeting with Indigenous peoples Monday, July 25, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). View image in full screen
Pope Francis waves as he leaves the parish community of Sacred Heart after a meeting with Indigenous peoples Monday, July 25, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (AP Photo/Eric Gay).

The plane carrying Pope Francis has arrived in Quebec City after leaving Edmonton this morning.

The Pope is expected to meet Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Citadelle of Québec, before giving a public address with Simon.

Watch the address live on this page.

As of 10 a.m., people were already setting up their lawn chairs on the Plains of Abraham, where the pontiff is expected to greet members of the public from his popemobile later Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pope Francis travels to Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit

There was a heavy police presence on the grounds, where concerts and other artistic performances were taking place throughout the afternoon.

More to come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.

Read more: ‘Dance with the universe:’ Indigenous languages, reconciliation and the papal tour

