Apology isn’t enough, actions are needed, Montreal-area shelter says of Pope’s apology

For those who work, help run, and seek help from Resilience Montreal, the Pope’s visit to Canada is bringing up a lot of different emotions.

The shelter has a large Indigenous clientele, and the vast majority have been impacted in some way by residential schools.

After the Pope’s apology to residential school survivors, delivered in Alberta on Monday, many are reacting, saying it is simply not enough.

“Normally when a person apologizes, they’re saying, ‘OK, we did something terrible, it’s had terrible consequences,’ then normally what happens next, if that’s to have meaning, is a person seeks to make amends, to make things right,” said David Chapman, Resilience Montreal’s executive director.

The organization says Indigenous people are 27 times more likely to experience homelessness, with an estimated 400 to 500 Indigenous people living on the streets in Montreal.

It says many have experienced and continue to experience intergenerational trauma as a result of the residential school system, which often leads to severe mental health issues and addiction.

The shelter argues that if the Pope and the churches genuinely believe in reconciliation, they should put their words into action.

“When the churches invite me to come and watch the Pope do his speech, let’s turn that around a little bit,” said Nakuset, board member of Resilience Montreal and the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal’s executive director.

“Why don’t you come and see the work that we do? And bring some kind of fundraising initiatives or offer some kind of support.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Why don't you come and see the work that we do? And bring some kind of fundraising initiatives or offer some kind of support."

Nakuset adds that she was also bothered when the Pope was given a headdress after his apology.

Headdresses historically are a symbol of respect and the feathers placed on it hold significance and traditionally, it has to be earned through an act of compassion or bravery.

She says something more fitting would have been the artwork pictured below, created by Cree artist Kent Monkman.

“It’s nice that we are giving him moccasins, and giving him headdresses — but what is he giving in return?” she said.