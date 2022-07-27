Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hockey Canada at committee: MPs continue probe of sexual assault allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2022 6:41 am
Click to play video: 'Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada sexual allegations in 2018 but didn’t tell minister, senior director says' Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada sexual allegations in 2018 but didn’t tell minister, senior director says
WATCH: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada sexual allegations in 2018 but didn’t tell minister, senior director says

Hockey Canada‘s president is expected to appear before the House of Commons heritage committee today as hearings into how the governing body handled allegations of sexual assault continue.

Hockey Canada has been under fire since news broke in May that members of the 2018 world junior team were accused of a group sexual assault after a gala event in London, Ont.

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

Police did not lay charges, but the woman at the centre of the allegations sued Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and several players this spring.

Hockey Canada settled the case for an undisclosed amount and MPs on the committee are now probing how it dealt with the allegations and the lawsuit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada releases plan to tackle toxic behaviour amid parliamentary hearings' Hockey Canada releases plan to tackle toxic behaviour amid parliamentary hearings
Hockey Canada releases plan to tackle toxic behaviour amid parliamentary hearings

Scott Smith, Hockey Canada’s president and chief operating officer, and recently retired CEO Tom Renney are slated to testify at the committee today.

On Tuesday at the committee, a senior director of Sport Canada said the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the world team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hockey Canada tagHockey Canada Sexual Assault taghockey canada 2018 tagHockey Canada scandal tagHockey Canada 2003 taghockey canada allegations tagHockey Canada news taggroup sexual assault hockey tagcanadian heritage committee ockey canada taghockey canada juniour 2018 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers