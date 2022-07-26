Menu

Canada

Man who died paddle boarding at Elk Island remembered as ‘hard-working’ family man

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 8:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Man who died paddle boarding at Elk Island National Park identified' Man who died paddle boarding at Elk Island National Park identified
The man who died while paddle boarding on Astotin Lake at Elk Island Park on Monday is being identified by friends and loved ones as 42-year-old Sachin Kadam.

A 42-year-old man whose body was recovered from Astotin Lake at Elk Island Park on Monday is being remembered by friends and loved ones.

Read more: Body of missing paddle boarder recovered from lake at Elk Island National Park

Sachin Kadam was paddle boarding on the lake in Elk Island National Park on Saturday. He was with another paddle boarder but the two lost sight of one another, RCMP said.

Friend Vishnu Kaginkar said Kadam was a strong swimmer and the group of friends at the lake that day couldn’t believe he died on the water.

“He lost control and fell in the water and never came out,” Kaginkar said.

“I feel so bad. I lost my good friend,” he added. “It’s so hard on his wife.”

Read more: Crews continue to search for missing paddle boarder in Elk Island Park

Kaginkar said Kadam moved to Canada from India in 2014 with his wife and young daughter.

“He was hard working and looking after family and kids and good friends with us.”

Kadam was a welder by trade and worked in the oil and gas industry, Kaginkar said.

A gofundme page has been set up to support Kadam’s wife and daughter.

“He is gone but we don’t want his family to suffer,” he said. “We’ll try our best to do whatever we can and make sure they have a good life in the future.”

Kaginkar described Kadam as very friendly and always helping others.

“He’s gone from our sight but he’ll be in our hearts.

“He’s a fighter. He’ll be remembered as a fighter.”

