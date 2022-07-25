Menu

Canada

Body of missing paddle boarder recovered from lake at Elk Island National Park

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 2:55 pm
Search underway in Elk Island National Park View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle can be seen near Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park where a paddle boarder was reported missing. Global News

The body of a man who went missing while paddle boarding on a lake east of Edmonton over the weekend has been recovered.

RCMP said Parks Canada, along with their cadaver dog and a provincial dive team, recovered the body of the missing 42-year-old man from Astotin Lake at Elk Island National Park shortly after noon Monday.

Click to play video: 'Crew continue to search for missing paddleboarder in Elk Island Park' Crew continue to search for missing paddleboarder in Elk Island Park
Crew continue to search for missing paddleboarder in Elk Island Park

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received the report of the missing paddle boarder at about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday. Police said two paddle boarders were together on the lake when one lost sight of the other.

Search crews spent the evening and all day Sunday attempting to locate the man.

Read more: Crews continue to search for missing paddle boarder in Elk Island Park

RCMP said Monday afternoon that the Astotin Lake area remains closed.

Updates on the status of the lake will be posted on the important bulletins section of the Elk Island National Park and Parks Canada websites.

