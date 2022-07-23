Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crews search for missing paddle boarder in Elk Island Park

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 11:25 pm
Search underway in Elk Island National Park View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle can be seen near Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park where a paddle boarder was reported missing. Global News

Emergency crews were called to Elk Island National Park Saturday evening after it was reported a paddle boarder had gone missing.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP got the call around 5:20 p.m.

Police said two people were paddle boarding together on Astotin Lake in the national park when one lost sight of the other.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mother, 3 children rescued after becoming lost at Elk Island National Park

Emergency Services, Parks Canada and RCMP were all called to search for that person.

The public was asked to avoid the area during the search.

More information will be added as it becomes available. 

RCMP tagAlberta tagEdmonton tagSearch and Rescue tagEmergency tagWater Rescue tagfort saskatchewan rcmp tagElk Island park tagmissing paddle boarder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers