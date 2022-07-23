Crews search for missing paddle boarder in Elk Island Park

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to Elk Island National Park Saturday evening after it was reported a paddle boarder had gone missing.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP got the call around 5:20 p.m.

Police said two people were paddle boarding together on Astotin Lake in the national park when one lost sight of the other.

Emergency Services, Parks Canada and RCMP were all called to search for that person.

The public was asked to avoid the area during the search.

More information will be added as it becomes available.