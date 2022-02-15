Menu

Hikers lost at Elk Island National Park rescued with help of Edmonton police helicoper

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 12:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police helicopter assists in rescue of lost hikers' Edmonton police helicopter assists in rescue of lost hikers
WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Police Service helicopter Air 1 was used to help locate four missing hikers at Elk Island National Park.

A woman and three children who lost their way while hiking at Elk Island National Park over the weekend were rescued with the help of the Edmonton police helicopter.

At about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, the crew in Air 1 heard a call on police radio from the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP. Mounties were searching for the family, who was lost at the park east of Edmonton.

Police said the woman was able to make one phone call before her cellphone died, which prompted the RCMP search at around 8:30 p.m.

“As it was dark, the temperature was dropping, and the children involved were very young, our Air 1 crew was understandably concerned when they heard the call, and went into action right away,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Shafer with the EPS flight operations section.

Air 1 arrived in the area and eventually found the hikers about four kilometres from where they were presumed to be. RCMP members on the ground used a snowmobile to get into the area, which was remoted and covered with deep snow.

Video released by the Edmonton Police Service Tuesday detailed the rescue efforts. In the video, you can hear the exchange between the crew in Air 1 and members of the RCMP.

“Fort Sask RCMP from Air 1, we’ve got your folks here. They’re in pretty deep off of this trail,” a person in Air 1 can be heard saying as the video shows one person waving their arms in the air in an attempt to get the attention of the helicopter.

Members in the air direct crews on the ground to the right location. The video shows the snowmobile arrive in the treed area where the hikers were waiting.

“Your sledder and the family is on the way back to you,” the member in Air 1 said.

Police said the hikers were able to make it out to safety.

This isn’t the first time the police helicopter has been used in a rescue like this. In 2020, the EPS shared Air 1 video of a similar situation at Elk Island National Park, where a man and his two dogs were rescued after losing their way deep in the park.

Police were able to direct Park Rangers to the man and he was taken by quad back to EMS paramedics waiting in the parking lot. The hiker and his dogs were not injured in the ordeal.

Elk Island National Park is located about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton along the Yellowhead Highway.

